First American Trust FSB Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,975,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,616,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,614,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,666,000 after buying an additional 386,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,574,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 673,349 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

