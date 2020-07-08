First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of INBK traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,750. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.