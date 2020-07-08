First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11, 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.