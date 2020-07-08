FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) vs. Shanghai Industrial (NASDAQ:SGHIY) Critical Analysis

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

FirstService has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. FirstService pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService -9.73% 20.30% 3.43% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstService and Shanghai Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $2.41 billion 1.76 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -15.67 Shanghai Industrial $3.88 billion 0.45 $425.29 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than FirstService.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FirstService and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 2 4 0 2.67 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstService presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstService beats Shanghai Industrial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

