Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Shares Up 16.7%

Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 68,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 495,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN)

FISION Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. The company's Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

