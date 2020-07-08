Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Short Interest Update

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 293,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after buying an additional 4,017,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 330,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,850. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.