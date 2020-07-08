Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at AltaCorp Capital

Equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock. AltaCorp Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 238.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flowr in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS:FLWPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. 58,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,455. Flowr has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

