FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $72,789,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $26,513,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FMC by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,149,000 after buying an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $99.05. 714,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.