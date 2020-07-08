Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.20), approximately 15,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 35,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.19).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million and a PE ratio of 28.68.

About Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

