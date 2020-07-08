FTX Token Price Up 4.3% This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $288.95 million and $4.05 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00032456 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.27 or 0.04877749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002647 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

