GAPS Reaches One Day Volume of $698,783.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00007071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $698,783.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,450.95 or 1.00229838 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00135386 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000419 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

