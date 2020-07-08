GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.57 Million

Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $76.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.37 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $91.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $331.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $337.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $311.49 million, with estimates ranging from $302.97 million to $320.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOP. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 284,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,829. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.38.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

