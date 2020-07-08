Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Shares Down 6.5%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.02, approximately 107,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

About Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.