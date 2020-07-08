Gexan Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. Gexan has a market cap of $19,022.39 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00763824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.01981952 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00165714 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00181612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.71 or 1.00512740 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

