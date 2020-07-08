Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Global Arena Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:GAHC)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 5,175,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,987,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Global Arena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

