Global Cryptocurrency Price Down 16.2% This Week (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $501.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00477985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003409 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

