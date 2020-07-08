Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.51 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.56. 1,726,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,658. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.37. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.