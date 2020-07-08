Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.51 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.56. 1,726,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,658. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.37. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

