Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

