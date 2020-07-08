Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 469 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 414 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.71 per share, with a total value of $211,847.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,574. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded down $20.23 on Wednesday, reaching $549.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $600.85 and its 200-day moving average is $621.39.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

