Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $4,550,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $19,112,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.94. The company had a trading volume of 180,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

