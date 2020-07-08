Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $120.42. 332,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

