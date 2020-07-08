Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,679,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,071. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $505.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $221.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,381 shares of company stock worth $84,244,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

