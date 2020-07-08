Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust International IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 44,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,883. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.