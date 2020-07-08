Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 135,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Good Times Restaurants worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,681. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

