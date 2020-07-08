Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.95, 154 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.86 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.