Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $1,169,405.64 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 15,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,405.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,286 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $1,235,944.54.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 8,434 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $514,474.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.43 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $82.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

