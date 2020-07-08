GridCoin (GRC) One Day Volume Hits $841.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $841.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.