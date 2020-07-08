Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)’s stock price fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, 914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

