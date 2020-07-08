Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading 4.9% Higher

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s share price rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec SAB de CV stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

