Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TSE:GCG.A opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.38.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

