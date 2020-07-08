GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,047. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,629,150 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

