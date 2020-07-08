Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Trading Down 0.2%

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.70 ($9.78) and last traded at €8.76 ($9.84), 36,677 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.77 ($9.86).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €9.70 ($10.90) target price on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.09 million and a PE ratio of 35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.96.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

