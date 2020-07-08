Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $22.89 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00019098 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $22.89 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,278.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.02580418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.83 or 0.02584861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00476195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00704468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00608450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017312 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,917,532 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

