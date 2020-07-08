Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.98 Million

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $60.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the highest is $62.96 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $712.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $3,682,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Hawaiian by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 113,257 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 802,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,707. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $632.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.35.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

