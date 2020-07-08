HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,366 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 89,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,967. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

