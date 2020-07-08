HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 33,564 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

