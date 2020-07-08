HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.48. 778,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

