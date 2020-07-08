HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,702,000 after purchasing an additional 872,584 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,235,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 59,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. 34,072,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,771,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $39.14.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

