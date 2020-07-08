HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingredion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 389,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.