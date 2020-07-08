HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.02. 1,791,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

