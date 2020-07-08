HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,118 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 254,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 221,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,948,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 131,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

