HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. The stock had a trading volume of 146,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $152.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

