Head-To-Head Review: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Univest Financial and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.52 million 1.51 $65.72 million $2.26 6.38 MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 2.73 $44.72 million $1.81 7.27

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 17.95% 7.74% 0.96% MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Univest Financial and MetroCity Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Univest Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

Univest Financial beats MetroCity Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 4.6 million USD. The company has generated a net income of 44,094 USD in December 31, 2017. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

