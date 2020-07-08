Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Sells $91,400.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

