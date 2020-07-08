Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.03), approximately 225,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 279,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Henderson Diversified Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

