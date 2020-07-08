HOQU Price Reaches $0.0019 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. HOQU has a total market cap of $324,212.31 and $1.48 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, HOQU has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

