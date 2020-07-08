Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Cut to GBX 44

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 48 ($0.59) to GBX 52 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON HUM traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.40 ($0.40). 2,852,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.06. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 16.61 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 30.50 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $114.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,587 ($31.84) per share, with a total value of £646,750 ($795,902.04).

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.