HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $127.72 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.09 or 0.04897354 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 127,882,262 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

