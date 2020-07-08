Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $423.50

Hypoport AG (ETR:HYQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €423.50 ($475.84) and last traded at €422.50 ($474.72), with a volume of 9579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €407.00 ($457.30).

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €395.00 ($443.82) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($438.20) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 99.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is €396.39 and its 200-day moving average is €336.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

