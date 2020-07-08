ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,556,486.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $824,794.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,876,125.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,715. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.29. 98,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.67. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.54.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

